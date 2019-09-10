The Daily 3: Albert Gallatin boys soccer continues turnaround

By:

Monday, September 9, 2019 | 11:24 PM

Albert Gallatin might have left the WPIAL in football, but the boys soccer team is still part of the district and having an historic season thus far.

The Colonials are 1-0 in Section 3-AAA, 4-0 overall.

That may not sound like much, but consider their recent history.

In the nine previous years this decade, Albert Gallatin had a section record of 5-93 and was 17-124 overall in that time span.

In fact, the four wins thus far is tied for the second most in a season in the last quarter century. The most wins were when the Colonials finished 6-12 in 2010.

Albert Gallatin will try for win No. 5 on Tuesday when it hosts Ringgold.

Unbeaten boys

There are a pair of WPIAL boys soccer matches featuring unbeaten teams going head-to-head Tuesday.

In Section 3-AAAA, Plum visits Woodland Hills.

The Mustangs are 1-0-1 in the section and 3-0-1 overall with the tie coming against Norwin in their most recent outing. In fact, the goal allowed in the 1-1 tie is the only goal given up by Plum this season.

The Wolverines are 2-0 with both wins coming in section matches.

In Section 4-AAA on Tuesday, Franklin Regional hosts Thomas Jefferson.

The defending champion Panthers are 2-0 in the section, 3-0 overall and have outscored their opponents 11-0.

The Jaguars are a half-game back with a 1-0-1 section record. TJ has three wins overall to go along with a pair of ties against traditional powers Peters Township and Chartiers Valley.

Top two from a year ago

There are three girls volleyball section matches set for Tuesday pitting teams that finished first and second in their respective sections last fall.

Some are still shining while others have slipped after one week of the 2019 campaign.

Kiski Area visits Armstrong in a Section 1-AAA match. Last year, the host River Hawks finished three games in front of the Cavaliers. Armstrong is off to a 2-0 start in section while Kiski Area is 1-1.

In Section 4-AAA, defending champion Knoch is at Central Valley. The visiting Knights were a perfect 14-0 in winning the section in 2018, while the Warriors were second with only two losses, both to the Knights. Knoch is 2-0 this year while Central Valley is 0-2.

Finally, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart visits defending champion North Catholic in a Section 2-AA match. The host Trojans were 10-0 in section play before winning district gold, while OLSH finished second with an 8-2 record. North Catholic is 1-0 in section play while OLSH is off to an 0-2 start.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Albert Gallatin, Armstrong, Central Valley, Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, Knoch, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Plum, Thomas Jefferson, Woodland Hills