The Daily 3: Field hockey champs set to face off

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 | 11:03 PM

The WPIAL field hockey alignment is made up of two divisions in the regular season followed by three classes in the postseason.

There are 10 Division I teams and 10 Division II teams.

Then, come playoff time, nine teams are categorized in Class AAA, four in Class AA and seven in Class A.

Most of the WPIAL Division I teams open section play Wednesday.

One of the top matchups pits two champions from a year ago head-to-head when Peters Township hosts Penn-Trafford.

The Indians won the 2018 WPIAL Class AAA title, the school’s first since 2009.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have won three straight district Class AA championships.

Looking to stay unbeaten

Wednesday is another busy night for the girls on the pitch with two standout Class 3A matches.

In Section 3-3A, Trinity visits Oakland Catholic at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

The host Eagles won both of their section matches thus far while the Hillers enter the contest with a 2-0-1 section mark that includes a 1-1 draw with Obama Academy.

In Section 4-3A, South Fayette visits West Allegheny.

The visiting Lions are 2-0 early in section play and trial the first-place Indians by a half game. West A is 3-0 with back-to-back section shutouts.

Both teams are 3-1 overall.

Heated links

Sunny and hot is the forecast for Wednesday when a pair of playoff teams from a year ago square off in a WPIAL boys golf section match.

Last fall, both Riverview and Burrell finished in the top two in Section 1 to qualify for the district Class AA team golf playoffs.

Neither team advanced to the championship match as Riverview finished sixth in its nine-team semifinals bracket while Burrell finished eighth of nine in the other bracket.

The match is set for the Green Oaks Country Club on Wednesday afternoon.

