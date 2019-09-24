The Daily 3: WPIAL girls volleyball reaches the halfway point in section play on Tuesday

Monday, September 23, 2019 | 11:09 PM

Most WPIAL girls volleyball teams will reach the midway point of section play with matches on Tuesday night.

While there are good races throughout all four classifications, the view from the top in Section 3-AAAA is very crowded halfway through the regular season.

Four teams are separated by only a half game. Connellsville, Hempfield and Norwin are all 4-1 in section play with Penn-Trafford right on their heels at 3-1.

On Tuesday, Norwin is at Penn-Trafford and Hempfield visits Latrobe.

Connellsville does not have a section game, but does have a make-up with Penn-Trafford from the first half looming large.

Unbeaten battles for first

There are two girls volleyball matches on Tuesday pitting undefeated section teams fighting for first place.

In Section 1-AAAA, North Allegheny is at Pine-Richland. The Tigers are 5-0 in the section and have a half-game lead over the 4-1 Rams.

The other big volleyball match is in Section 3-AA, where more than just the football team is shining at Southmoreland. The Scotties (4-0) will host Frazier for first place. The Commodores are a half-game up at 5-0 in the section.

Soccer showdowns

It is a busy Tuesday night of WPIAL boys soccer as most teams begin the second half of section play.

There are two matches pitting top teams against each other.

In Section 2-AAAA, Plum is at Norwin. Both teams are tied for first place with 7-0-1 records after tying 1-1 in their first meeting at Plum in early September. The winner has the inside track on the section title.

In Section 4-AAA, first-place Franklin Regional (6-0-1) hosts South Fayette (5-1). The Panthers beat the Lions at South Fayette earlier this month, 3-0.

