The Daily 3: WPIAL history might be made on the links Thursday

By:

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 10:31 PM

History can be made Thursday at the 2019 WPIAL Class AA boys’ individual golf championships.

Skylar Fox may become the most decorated boys golfer in district history as he shoots for a fourth WPIAL title.

Last year, the Riverside senior captured his third district championship in three years when he shot a 2-under par 68.

His third championship tied him for the most boys golf crowns with Ron Schwarzel of Brentwood (1952-54) and Frank Fuhrer III of Fox Chapel (1974-76).

The boys’ AA championships take place Thursday morning at the Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley Heights.

Fight for first

There are three standout matches set for Thursday in a busy night of WPIAL boys soccer. Two of those showdowns are in Class AAA.

In Section 2, Moon (8-0) visits West Allegheny (5-1-1). The Tigers are averaging nearly five goals a game but were limited to only one goal when they blanked the Indians earlier this month, 1-0.

In Section 4, Franklin Regional (7-0-1) is at Thomas Jefferson (5-1-2). The only blemish on the Panthers’ section record came when they tied the Jaguars in their first meeting, 1-1.

Finally in Section 3-A, Springdale (6-2) hosts Avonworth (7-1). The Dynamos handed the Antelopes their only loss when they won at Avonworth, 2-0.

Week 5 kickoff

The WPIAL will hit the midway point of the high school football season on Friday and Saturday, but Week 5 of district football begins on Thursday.

Westinghouse can clinch a City League playoff spot with a win over Brashear.

The Bulldogs have won two in a row overall since losing their first three games. Westinghouse is 1-1 in City League play.

The Bulls are still searching for their first City League win after snapping a four-game losing streak last week with a 25-6 win over Brooke, W.Va.

Brashear has won the last two meeting in this rivalry, including a 27-14 victory over Westinghouse last season.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Brashear, Franklin Regional, Moon, Riverside, Springdale, Thomas Jefferson, West Allegheny, Westinghouse