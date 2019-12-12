The debut of the 2019-20 Trib HSSN basketball power rankings

By:

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 | 11:26 PM

For the first time in the 2019-20 WPIAL basketball season, the Trib Live High School Sports Network presents the boys and girls weekly power rankings.

Each Thursday during the high school basketball season, we will rank the top 10 for each gender. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

As a reminder, the WPIAL boys basketball champions from last season were Mt. Lebanon, Mars, New Castle, Lincoln Park, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Nazareth Prep.

The girls district champs from a year ago were Peters Township, Chartiers Valley, North Catholic, Neshannock, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Rochester.

Here are the initial rankings for this season.

Boys Trib 10:

1. Butler Golden Tornado (3-0)

2. Mount Lebanon Blue Devils (3-0)

3. Mars Fightin’ Planets (2-0)

4. New Castle Red Hurricanes (3-0)

5. Penn Hills Indians (2-0)

6. Lincoln Park Leopards (2-0)

7. Fox Chapel Foxes (3-0)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (3-0)

9. Pine-Richland Rams (1-1)

10. North Catholic Trojans (2-1)

Girls Trib 10:

1. Chartiers Valley Colts (2-0)

2. Bethel Park Black Hawks (2-0)

3. North Allegheny Tigers (2-0)

4. North Catholic Trojans (0-0)

5. Central Valley Warriors (1-0)

6. Blackhawk Cougars (3-0)

7. Beaver Bobcats (3-0)

8. Norwin Knights (0-1)

9. Gateway Gators (2-1)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles (3-0)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Beaver, Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Butler, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, Gateway, Lincoln Park, Mars, Mt. lebanon, New Castle, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Serra Catholic