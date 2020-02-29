The Herald Spotlight Athlete: David Manelis, Fox Chapel

By:

Friday, February 28, 2020 | 11:22 PM

Kyle Dawson | For the Tribune-Review Fox Chapel junior David Manelis won gold at the WPIAL Class AAA diving championships Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

David Manelis, a junior on the Fox Chapel diving team, struck gold at the WPIAL championships Feb. 21 as he claimed first place. He hopes to improve on last season’s second-place finish at the PIAA championships. He is undecided on a college but hopes to major in kinesiology.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Spotlight Athlete:

What got you interested in diving?

After I stopped taking gymnastics, I decided to give diving a try.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Ice cream.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Play other sports and listen to music.

What three famous people would you like to have dinner with?

Kevin Hart, Muhammad Ali and Daniel Tosh

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Europe.

Where would you like to go that you’ve never been before?

The moon.

Who would be your dream date?

Sommer Ray.

What do you like best about living in Pittsburgh?

The occasional sunset.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Impractical Jokers”

What movie could you watch over and over?

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

How many hours of sleep do you like to get a night?

I’d like to get eight. I usually get five or six.

What would make up your favorite meal?

Steak, mashed potatoes, a vegetable like asparagus and some ice cream.

What kind of music do you like to listen to?

I like all music.

People would be surprised to know that you …

… are fluent in Russian.

Tags: Fox Chapel