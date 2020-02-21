The Herald Spotlight Athlete: Grady Munroe, Shady Side Academy

By:

Friday, February 21, 2020 | 6:02 PM

Shady Side Academy's Grady Munroe

Senior Grady Munroe recently closed out his athletic career at Shady Side Academy. A 6-foot-3 wing man on the basketball team, he averaged close to 18 points a game. He was also a starter on the golf team. He will be attending Loyola Marymount in the fall and study screenwriting.

“I won’t be playing basketball or golf in college, but I hope I’ll be able to play both for the rest of my life,” he said.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Spotlight Athlete:

Who is your favorite golfer?

Gary Player

Who is your favorite basketball player?

I don’t have a favorite player, but I really like watching Ja Morant this year.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Oreos.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Watch movies.

What three famous people would you like to have dinner with?

Timothee Chalamet, Bob Dylan, Josh Safdie

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Chautauqua, N.Y.

Where would you like to go that you’ve never been before?

Amsterdam

Who would be your dream date?

Saorsie Ronan

What do you like best about living in Pittsburgh?

There are so many wonderful people and amazing characters in this area keeping life interesting.

What is your favorite TV show?

Right now, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “High Maintenance.”

What movie could you watch over and over?

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Q: What’s your thoughts on the Pirates for the upcoming season?

I haven’t watched the Pirates a lot in the past few seasons. Hopefully, they can turn it around this year.

What makes up your favorite meal?

Cheeseburger and fries

What’s the best concert you’ve ever been to?

Playboi Carti

People would be surprised to know that you …

… did the school play this fall

