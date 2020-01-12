The Herald Spotlight Athlete: Mason Tomlin, Shady Side Academy

By:

Sunday, January 12, 2020 | 9:33 AM

Cecilia Messner | For the Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Mason Tomlin is a member of the 2019-20 basketball team.

Mason Tomlin, a senior on the Shady Side Academy basketball team, has helped keep the Indians in the section race. The 5-foot-8 point guard is averaging 15 points a game. He also plays on the football team and this spring he will give lacrosse a shot after running track the last two years. He will be attending Columbia and majoring in economics before enrolling in business school. He will also continue to play football.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Herald Spotlight Athlete:

Who would you like to see disappear from public view?

Any Kardashian

What is your favorite class in school?

Philosophy

What is your favorite TV show?

I really don’t watch much television.

Name three famous people you would like to have dinner with?

Kendrick Lamar, Barack Obama and Kanye West

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Flavor Blasted Goldfish

What was your favorite Christmas present this year?

Clothes

Did you make any New Year’s resolutions?

No

What kind of music do you like to listen to?

I listen to everything, but I like rap and rhythm and blues.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Just orange juice. That’s all I need.

Approximately how many text messages do you send and receive in a day?

Probably around 100

What three words would describe you?

Hard-working, thoughtful and driven

In basketball, what’s the strongest part of your game?

My dribbling

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Guacamole

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

All I need is my mom’s poppyseed chicken.

People would be surprised to know that you …

… are a producer. I produce sound tracks for rap artists.

Tags: Shady Side Academy