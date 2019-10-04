The Herald Spotlight Athlete: Shane Funk, Fox Chapel

By:

Friday, October 4, 2019 | 6:53 PM

Submitted Fox Chapel’s Shane Funk competes during a meet in the 2019 season.

Shane Funk, a junior on the Fox Chapel cross country team, is in his third season with the team and has shown improvement every year.

“He’s constantly been in our top four all season,” coach Tom Moul said. “He’s a hard worker and he’s really thrown himself into running and he loves it. He’s been with running with the varsity since his freshman year and this season has obviously been his best.”

Shane also runs on the indoor and outdoor track teams for Fox Chapel. He hopes to continue with cross country in college.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Spotlight Athlete:

What is the toughest part of running in a cross country meet for you — the beginning, the middle or the end?

The middle is toughest for me. In the beginning and the end I have a lot of adrenalin flowing. It’s tough for me to get much motivation in the middle.

What costume did you wear the last time you went trick or treating?

I think I was a blow-up dinosaur.

What’s the longest distance you’ve ever run in a day?

Twelve miles.

What was your favorite trick or treat candy to get?

Reese’s peanut butter cups.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Chocolate.

What sport would you be playing if not involved in cross country and track?

Probably wrestling.

Who is your favorite actor or actress?

Adam Sandler.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Disney World.

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been before, where would you go?

Hawaii. I like to beachcomb.

What’s the best concert you’ve ever gone to?

I haven’t been to a concert yet but I’d like to see the Black-Eyed Peas and Post Malone.

What’s your favorite fast food restaurant?

Wendy’s.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

Bacon, crab legs, corn-on-the-cob and an Oreo pie.

People would be surprised to know that you…

… can solve Rubik’s Cube in about a minute.

— Marty Stewart

Tags: Fox Chapel