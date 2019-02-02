The Herald Spotlight Athlete:

By: Marty Stewart

Friday, February 1, 2019 | 7:48 PM

Fox Chapel’s Jordana Matamoros

Jordana Matamoros, a senior on the Fox Chapel wrestling team, became the first female athlete to medal at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championships two weeks ago. “I was very happy,” she said. “One of my goals as a wrestler was to earn a medal at the Allegheny County championships.” She has been on the team since her freshman year and wrestles at 106 pounds. Once wrestling season ends, she will resume training in ju-jitsu and boxing.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Spotlight Athlete:

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been, where would you go?

Cuba.

What sport would you be involved with if not wrestling?

Soccer.

Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?

The Rams.

What TV show makes you want to change the channel?

“The Bachelor.”

What movie could you watch over and over?

“The Great Gatsby.”

What is your favorite vacation destination ?

Miami.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Peas.

Who makes the best pizza in the area?

Mercurio’s.

Who would be your dream date?

Wrestler Kyle Snyder.

Who would you like to see disappear from public view?

Hillary Clinton.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

Black beans and rice, plantains and chicken.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Modern Family.”

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Chips Ahoy Cookies.

People would be surprised to know that you …

Like to bake.

— Marty Stewart

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

Tags: Fox Chapel