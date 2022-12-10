There’s no tomorrow for Belle Vernon in state title matchup with Neumann-Goretti

Friday, December 9, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux stiff-arms Freeport’s Cyprian Selinger during a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Nov. 18 at Gateway High School.

The Belle Vernon football team has been moving its expiration date all season long. No matter what, the season ends Saturday and the expiration date has arrived.

Will the Leopards go out as state champions? That’s the only question left to answer.

Belle Vernon (11-2) will face District 12 champion Neumann-Goretti (11-3) for the Class 3A championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.

“We’ve ingrained moving the date every week. Milk goes bad, meat spoils … everything has that date,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said. “We’ve wanted to control that date for the seniors. We wanted to control that date that we turn in equipment and the guys have responded to that.”

Both teams are making their program’s first appearance in the state championship game. But for the Leopards, the preparation has been largely status quo.

“That’s the mood and that’s the thing that I have a real sense of pride in these kids about,” Humbert said. “They’re just going about their business, and I think it’s been a key to our success. They have that calm demeanor and disposition. Of course, they’re excited, but practice is still very consistent.”

The Leopards reached the title game with their 21-17 win over (Martinsburg) Central last week at Central Cambria High School.

The detail some find shocking about that win is that highly touted prospect Quinton Martin had minimal touches.

Instead, it was Braden Laux’s show at quarterback. Laux ran 13 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s the thing that makes our team so special. Quinton is such an even-keeled, mature kid. He’s a team kid,” Humbert said. “He’s not worried about his touches because he wants to win so bad.

“The whole team is like that. There’s a big unselfishness aspect to our team. They’re focused and ready to go.”

The Leopards will have their hands full with the Saints, who enter on an eight-game winning streak. They topped Wyomissing in thrilling fashion last week, winning on a Hail Mary as time expired.

“Well, it’s a Catholic school from Philly,” Humbert said when asked his familiarity with Neumann. “They have a lot of athletes. They have a majority of one-way starters with a good mix of athleticism and size. The secondary is really athletic. They’re going to play us a lot of man coverage.”

The Saints will be short-handed, though, as they’ll play without Boston College commit Shawn Battle at running back. The future Eagle had 190 yards rushing before being ejected for allegedly throwing a punch late in the third quarter against Wyomissing.

“Battle won’t play, but there are two guys behind him that are really good,” Humbert said.

Battle led the team with 1,096 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was the second-leading receiver with 454 yards and five touchdowns.

The Saints are led offensively by quarterback Mekhi Wharton. He’s completed 104 of 180 passes for 1,540 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s added five rushing touchdowns. His favorite targer is Denim Smith. He’s caught 34 passes for 546 yards and seven touchdowns.

“They’re talented all around, and we’re going to be challenged on both sides of the ball,” Humbert said. “At this point, with two teams left in the state in the classification, you have to expect that. All you’re going to see is a good team.”

While Martin, Laux and Gedekoh have carried the bulk of the Leopards’ offense, it’s the other guys that have been the keys on both sides of the ball. Depth is something that hasn’t been lacking all over the field for Belle Vernon.

“Look at a kid like Colton Lee. Evan goes down and he stepped in and we haven’t missed a beat,” Humbert said. “A kid like Dom Sasko, who stepped right in when we lost a Tanner Moody. Alonzo (Wade) has been an immediate impact on both sides of the ball.”

Kids like Aiden Johnson, who was relatively quiet most of the season, stormed out of the gate and was an absolute monster on the defensive line against Central in the PIAA semifinal.

“He kept his cool and he was dominant. He was consistent all season long, had a nagging injury, but he’s healthy now and he had a special game in that semifinal,” Humbert said.

Anthony Crews is only a sophomore, but he’s played like an upperclassman on the corner for the defense.

“Crews set an immediate tone in the semis with that kick return,” Humbert said. “Guys like Perry Riggle, Zach May, everyone on that offensive and defensive line. We run rotations and no one’s complaining about playing time. They go in, do their job and we’re successful because of these selfless attitudes. A lot of teams have problems because of those kinds of situations, but we don’t. It’s a testament to these kids and every single one that came before them.”

Those kids that came before them, they’re as much a part of this championship run as the players that will put on their jerseys this afternoon.

“That’s what makes this program special,” Humbert said. “Our job, our mission’s not done. We got one more left and we’re going to be ready.”

