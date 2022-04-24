This week on Trib HSSN for April 25-30, 2022
By:
Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 4:11 PM
We close out April and turn the page to the second half of the spring sports regular season this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
We have video and audio section action from WPIAL baseball and softball, district boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse.
Plus, we begin our WPIAL baseball and softball updates with three new Rebel Yell podcasts.
Monday, April 25
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Shaler at West Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Beaver at Montour at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Beth-Center at Bentworth at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – West Mifflin at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Baseball – Brownsville at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Brentwood at Serra Catholic at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Mars at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, April 26
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Weekly baseball interview and update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: West Allegheny at Shaler at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Uniontown at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Laurel at Shenango at 4 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Bethel Park at Connellsville at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Hopewell at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Shaler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, April 27
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic at 4:15 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Connellsville at Penn-Trafford at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey at 4:15 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, April 28
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Weekly softball interview and update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Charleroi at Frazier at 4:15 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Burgettstown at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, April 29
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Ringgold at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Frazier at Carmichaels at 4:15 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Fox Chapel at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Saturday, April 30
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: WPIAL baseball and softball weekly review on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
More Baseball• High school roundup for April 23, 2022: No. 1 Beaver holds off No. 2 Montour in Class 4A softball showdown
• TribHSSN WPIAL baseball rankings: Week ending April 24, 2022
• Guido: Busy days ahead for Springdale softball team
• Chartiers Valley’s comeback Colts in thick of tough section baseball race
• Penn Hills baseball looking to shake struggles at plate