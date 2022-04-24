This week on Trib HSSN for April 25-30, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 4:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Carson Shuglie celebrates his double against Upper St. Clair on April 5, 2022, at Hempfield Area High School.

We close out April and turn the page to the second half of the spring sports regular season this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have video and audio section action from WPIAL baseball and softball, district boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse.

Plus, we begin our WPIAL baseball and softball updates with three new Rebel Yell podcasts.

Monday, April 25

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Shaler at West Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Beaver at Montour at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Beth-Center at Bentworth at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – West Mifflin at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball – Brownsville at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Brentwood at Serra Catholic at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Mars at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 26

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Weekly baseball interview and update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: West Allegheny at Shaler at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Uniontown at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Laurel at Shenango at 4 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Bethel Park at Connellsville at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Hopewell at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Shaler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 27

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic at 4:15 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Connellsville at Penn-Trafford at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey at 4:15 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, April 28

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Weekly softball interview and update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Charleroi at Frazier at 4:15 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Burgettstown at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, April 29

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Ringgold at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Frazier at Carmichaels at 4:15 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Fox Chapel at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, April 30

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: WPIAL baseball and softball weekly review on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com