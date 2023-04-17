This week on Trib HSSN for week of April 17, 2023
Sunday, April 16, 2023 | 6:32 PM
As the calendar heads into the second half of April, WPIAL baseball and softball hit the midway point of section play on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Trib HSSN continues our coverage of WPIAL softball and baseball with a busy week of section action. We also have some WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse, along with boys volleyball.
Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts swing into spring with another baseball and softball players of the week and teams of the week podcasts, as well as an update from around the WPIAL diamonds.
Monday, April 17
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Hempfield at Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Ringgold at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Allderdice at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Connellsville at South Fayette at 4 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Allderdice at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, April 18
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: West Allegheny at Shaler at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Mohawk at Ellwood City at 4:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, April 19
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels at 4:15 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, April 20
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland at 4:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Allderdice at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, April 21
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Brownsville at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Mars at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Laurel at Neshannock at 4:15 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Bentworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Saturday, April 22
No broadcasts
