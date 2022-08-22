This week on Trib HSSN for week of Aug. 22, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 | 8:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s John Midili catches a pass on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Robinson.

Let the games begin! We kick off another high school sports season with the start of scholastic football in the heat of August this weekend on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week Zero with 29 WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage includes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

HSSN debuts 2022 field hockey coverage with a WPIAL vs. District 6 match.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with a big school and small school WPIAL football previews, along with a recap from Week Zero of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Monday, Aug. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of WPIAL football Class 6A, 5A and 4A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of WPIAL football Class 3A, 2A and A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Aug. 26

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: North Hills at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Plum at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mars at Montour at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic at Mt. Pleasant at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Seneca Valley at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McKeesport at West Mifflin at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Derry at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Beaver Falls at Blackhawk at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Union at Mohawk at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Sharon at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mt. Lebanon at Gateway at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 and the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Allderdice at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Hempfield at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Shaler at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Hampton at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Freeport at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Uniontown at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Albert Gallatin at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Southmoreland at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Western Beaver at Beaver at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Portage at River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – United Valley at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Purchase Line at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Bradford at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Aug. 27

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football games in Week Zero

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Beth-Center at Riverview at noon on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 10 Football – Video Stream: Wilmington at Sharpsville at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – State College at North Allegheny at 2:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com