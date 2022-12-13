This week on Trib HSSN for week of Dec. 12, 2022
By:
Monday, December 12, 2022 | 10:03 PM
With the fall sports season now completed, high school hoops heats up this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Tune into Trib HSSN for coverage of WPIAL and District 6 boys and girls basketball, as well as hockey and wrestling.
Here’s a look at this week’s broadcasts:
Monday, Dec. 12
WPIAL girls basketball – Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL girls basketball – Bethel Park at McKeesport, 7 p.m. on McKeesport Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIHL hockey – Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 9 p.m. on North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
WPIAL boys basketball – Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL boys basketball – Knoch at Mars, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WISR-AM 680
WPIAL boys basketball – Butler at North Hills, 7:20 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WBUT-AM 1050
District 6 girls basketball – River Valley at Purchase Line, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WLCY-FM 106.3
District 6 boys basketball – West Shamokin at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WQMU-FM 92.5
Wednesday, Dec. 14
District 6 boys basketball – Homer-Center at Portage, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1
District 6 boys basketball – Purchase Line at River Valley, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WLCY-FM 106.3
WPIAL wrestling – McGuffey at Fort Cherry, 6:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and McGuffey Sports Network
Thursday, Dec. 15
WPIAL boys basketball – Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WISR-AM 680
District 6 girls basketball – Portage at River Valley, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WLCY-FM 106.3
Friday, Dec. 16
WPIAL girls basketball – Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 5:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and Connellsville Falcons Sports Network
WPIAL boys basketball – Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL boys basketball – Knoch at Central Valley, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WISR-AM 680
WPIAL boys basketball – Franklin Regional at Butler, 7:20 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL boys basketball – McKeesport at South Allegheny, 7:25 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and McKeesport Tigers Sports Network
District 6 boys basketball – Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WQMU-FM 92.5
