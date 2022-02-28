This week on Trib HSSN for week of Feb. 28, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Eli Teslovich steals the ball from South Allegheny’s Mike Michalski during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Fox Chapel.

Championship Week for several WPIAL winter sports is so big, we are breaking the golden week in half here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We close out the WPIAL basketball semifinals with video and audio coverage of all 16 third-round games remaining on the Path to the Pete.

Plus, we recap the second and third rounds before preview the 12 title games with new Rebel Yell podcasts.

Monday, Feb. 28

WPIAL Boys Basketball 5A Semifinals – Video Stream: Highlands vs. Laurel Highlands at 8 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 with audio only on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Boys Basketball 5A Semifinals – Video Stream: Gateway vs. New Castle at 8 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball 3A Semifinals – Video Stream: Avonworth vs. South Allegheny at 6 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball 3A Semifinals – Video Stream: Shady Side Academy vs. Aliquippa at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball 2A Semifinals – Video Stream: Seton LaSalle vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 2A Semifinals – Video Stream: Serra Catholic vs. Neshannock at 6 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball A Semifinals – Video Stream: St. Joseph vs. Aquinas Academy at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball A Semifinals – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin vs. Union at 8 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 1

WPIAL Boys Basketball 6A Semifinals – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon vs. North Hills at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball 6A Semifinals – Video Stream: Central Catholic vs. Fox Chapel at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Boys Basketball 2A Semifinals – Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball 2A Semifinals – Video Stream: Carlynton vs. Fort Cherry at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-FM 95,3

WPIAL Girls Basketball 5A Semifinals – Video Stream: Moon vs. Chartiers Valley at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 5A Semifinals – Video Stream: McKeesport vs. South Fayette at 6 p.m on McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 4A Semifinals – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward vs. Blackhawk at 6 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball 4A Semifinals – Video Stream: Knoch vs. Southmoreland at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

Wednesday, March 2

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: WPIAL basketball Quarterfinals and Semifinals recap on TribHSSN.TribLive.com