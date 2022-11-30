This week on Trib HSSN for week of Nov. 28, 2022
By:
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 4:24 PM
The 2022 fall high school sports season continues to wind down while the winter sports season begins.
Trib HSSN has audio coverage of PIAA semifinal football games, as well as coverage of opening night of high school basketball season.
Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week on Trib HSSN:
Friday, Dec. 2
PIAA Football Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – Belle Vernon vs. Central (Martinsburg) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m. audio on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, WJPA-FM 95.3, WHJB-FM 107.1
PIAA Football Playoffs Class A Semifinals – Union vs. Port Allegany at Clarion University, 7 p.m. audio on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and Lawrence County Sports Network
WPIAL Swimming – North Catholic at North Allegheny, 6 p.m. audio on North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball – Altoona at North Allegheny, 5 p.m. audio on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – McDowell vs. Laurel Highlands at Mt. Lebanon tournament, 6 p.m. audio on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
Saturday, Dec. 3
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown vs. Norwin or Jeannette at Norwin tournament, 1 or 2:30 p.m. audio on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands vs. Mt. Lebanon or Westinghouse at Mt. Lebanon tournament, 6 or 7:30 p.m. audio on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Girls Basketball – Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 3 p.m. audio on North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review.
