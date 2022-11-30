This week on Trib HSSN for week of Nov. 28, 2022

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 4:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union’s Mike Gunn intercepts a pass in front of Bishop Canevin’s Lesae Lacks during the WPIAL Class A championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium.

The 2022 fall high school sports season continues to wind down while the winter sports season begins.

Trib HSSN has audio coverage of PIAA semifinal football games, as well as coverage of opening night of high school basketball season.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week on Trib HSSN:

Friday, Dec. 2

PIAA Football Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – Belle Vernon vs. Central (Martinsburg) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m. audio on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, WJPA-FM 95.3, WHJB-FM 107.1

PIAA Football Playoffs Class A Semifinals – Union vs. Port Allegany at Clarion University, 7 p.m. audio on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and Lawrence County Sports Network

WPIAL Swimming – North Catholic at North Allegheny, 6 p.m. audio on North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Altoona at North Allegheny, 5 p.m. audio on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – McDowell vs. Laurel Highlands at Mt. Lebanon tournament, 6 p.m. audio on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

Saturday, Dec. 3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown vs. Norwin or Jeannette at Norwin tournament, 1 or 2:30 p.m. audio on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands vs. Mt. Lebanon or Westinghouse at Mt. Lebanon tournament, 6 or 7:30 p.m. audio on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 3 p.m. audio on North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

