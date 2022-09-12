This week on Trib HSSN for week of Sept. 12, 2022

Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 6:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Township quarterback Chris Cibrone throws a pass during a preseason practice.

We hit the middle of the first month of the fall sports season with a great long-term forecast, both weather-wise and with broadcast coverage this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of Week 3 with 33 WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 high school football broadcasts on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage concludes with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

HSSN has plenty of WPIAL girls volleyball along with boys and girls soccer action from Tuesday through Saturday.

Plus, there’s another batch of Rebel Yell podcasts with our Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week 3 of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Monday, Sept. 12

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: New Castle at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Ringgold at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of Week Three of the WPIAL football season on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 15

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Carmichaels at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Central Catholic at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Bethel Park at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Brownsville at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 16

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: South Fayette at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Hempfield at Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: North Catholic at Highlands at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Imani Christian at Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Moon at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Gateway at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Hampton at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McKeesport at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Freeport at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Burrell at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Riverside at Mohawk at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: New Brighton at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Brentwood at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: West Greene at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1

WPIAL Football – Baldwin at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Aliquippa at Montour at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Mars at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Southmoreland at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Waynesburg Central at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 10 Football – Butler at Hollidaysburg at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football – Video Stream: West Shamokin at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – River Valley at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Cambria Heights at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at Central Clarion at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Sept. 17

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football games in Week Three

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Clairton at Riverview at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Union at Shenango at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Norwin at North Allegheny at 2 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com