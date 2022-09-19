This week on Trib HSSN for week of Sept. 19, 2022

Sunday, September 18, 2022 | 7:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Reston Lehman celebrates after scoring on a fumble recovery against South Fayette on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Peters.

Let the transition begin as we say so long to summer and hello to autumn with plenty of fall high school sports broadcasts this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of Week 4, with 32 WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage concludes with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

HSSN has plenty of WPIAL girls volleyball along with boys and girls soccer action from Tuesday through Saturday.

We also have video coverage of the Section 5-2A boys golf sectionals Monday and the Lawrence County Band Festival on Wednesday.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with our Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week 4 of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Sunday, Sept. 18

High School Slow Pitch Softball Doubleheader: Plum at North Allegheny at 2 and 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Monday, Sept. 19

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Golf: Video Stream: Section 5-2A Individual Boys Golf Sectionals at 9 a.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball: North Catholic at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer: Allderdice at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer: Albert Gallatin at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer: Keystone Oaks at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball: Video Stream: Lincoln Park at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball: Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball: Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville at 7:15 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of Week Four of the WPIAL football season on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Bands: Video Stream: 42nd Annual Lawrence County Band Festival at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 22

WPIAL Girls Soccer: Video Stream: Serra Catholic at Waynesburg Central at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer: Shaler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer: Waynesburg Central at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 23

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: North Allegheny at Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only broadcast on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Hempfield at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only broadcast on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Peters Township at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Leechburg at Clairton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: North Hills at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Trinity at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only broadcast on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Kiski Area at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Armstrong at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only broadcast on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at Freeport at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Beaver Falls at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Freedom at Riverside at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only broadcast on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Laurel at Union at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Carmichaels at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Plum at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: West Allegheny at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Football: Highlands at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football: Ringgold at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Elizabeth Forward at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football: Washington at Brentwood at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football: Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Talk Show: Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 10 Football: Butler at Erie at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football: Video Stream: Penns Manor at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only broadcast on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football: Homer-Center at Northern Cambria at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football: Marion Center at River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 Football: Punxsutawney at Saint Mary’s at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Sept. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football games in Week Four

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Shaler at 1:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Video Stream: Avella at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com