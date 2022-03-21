This week on Trib HSSN: March 21-27, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey scores against South Allegheny’s Ethan Kirkwood during their PIAA Class 3A state semifinal on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Highlands High School.

The transition becomes official in both seasons and scholastic sports as we move from the conclusion of winter sports to the start of spring sports this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have coverage of five of the 2022 PIAA boys and girls state basketball championship games from Hershey, along with video coverage of all four PIHL Penguins Cup high school hockey championship games.

We also have debut broadcasts of WPIAL baseball and girls lacrosse for the 2022 regular season.

Plus, we recap the semifinals of the PIAA basketball playoffs and continue our “Salute to the Champions” with three new Rebel Yell podcasts.

Monday, March 21

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: PIAA basketball semifinals recap plus another “Salute to the Champions” interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Championship: Peters Township vs. Seneca Valley at 6:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream A Championship: McDowell vs. Norwin at 8:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 22

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Championship: Franklin Regional vs. Thomas Jefferson at 6:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream Division II Championship: Neshannock vs. Bishop Canevin at 8:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, March 24

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Another “Salute to the Champions” interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 25

PIAA Boys Basketball 2A Championship – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Constitution at 2:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball 5A Championship – Chartiers Valley vs. Cardinal O’Hara at 5 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, March 26

PIAA Boys Basketball 3A Championship – Aliquippa vs. Devon Prep at 2:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball 6A Championship – Mt. Lebanon vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh at 5 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 3A Championship – Freedom vs. Neumann-Goretti at 12 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Baseball – Connellsville at North Allegheny at 2 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, March 27

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: PIAA basketball championship recap plus another “Salute to the Champions” interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com