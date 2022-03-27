This week on Trib HSSN: March 28-April 2, 2022
Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 6:25 PM
With the winter sports season in the rearview mirror, the road straight ahead is filled with spring sports here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
We have the diamond debuts of WPIAL baseball and softball along with coverage of WPIAL boys volleyball and WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse.
Plus, we recap the finals of the PIAA basketball playoffs and continue our “Salute to the Champions” with three new Rebel Yell podcasts.
Monday, March 28
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: PIAA basketball championship recap plus another “Salute to the Champions” interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL baseball — Uniontown at Belle Vernon at 5:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL baseball — Woodland Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, March 29
WPIAL baseball — West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL baseball — Hampton at Woodland Hills at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL softball — Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL boys volleyball — North Hills at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, March 30
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Another “Salute to the Champions” interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL baseball — Upper St. Clair at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL baseball — Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL softball — Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, March 31
WPIAL girls lacrosse — Freeport at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, April 1
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Another “Salute to the Champions” interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL softball — Connellsville at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL softball — Hampton at Fox Chapel at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL boys lacrosse — Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Saturday, April 2
No broadcasts
