This week on Trib HSSN: Week of April 26, 2021

Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 8:24 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Garrett Cribbs (left) and Robbie Seigenfuse and their Greensburg Salem teammates will be on the Trib HSSN network at 4 p.m. on Monday.

We close out the fourth month of 2021 with plenty of spring sports this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We turn the page on April with key WPIAL section baseball, softball, boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse with video and audio coverage from across the district.

We begin our diamond editions of the Rebel Yell podcast with three new shows all here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, April 26

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: West Allegheny at Shaler at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Hempfield at Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball: Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball: Brownsville at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball: Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Moon at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Oakland Catholic at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 27

Rebel Yell Podcast: WPIAL softball with spotlight on West Mifflin Titans on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin at 3:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: North Allegheny at Butler at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Gateway at Franklin Regional at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Avonworth at Keystone Oaks at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Yough at Waynesburg Central at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball: Shaler at West Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Thomas Jefferson at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball: Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse: Sewickley Academy at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball: Trinity at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 28

WPIAL Softball: Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Hampton at Shaler at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Thursday, April 29

Rebel Yell Podcast: WPIAL baseball with spotlight on Blackhawk Cougars on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Connellsville at Bethel Park at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: North Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, April 30

WPIAL Baseball: Laurel Highlands at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Softball: Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse: Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, May 1

Rebel Yell Podcast: WPIAL baseball and softball week in review on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse: Allderdice at North Allegheny at 9:30 a.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com