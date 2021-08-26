This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Aug. 26, 2021

By:

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 5:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Tommy Boehner works out during practice on Aug. 11, 2021, in Mt Lebanon.

Let the games begin! We kick off another season with August high school football for the first time in two years this weekend on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week Zero of the new scholastic gridiron season with 33 WPIAL and District 6 high school football broadcasts on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

Plus, get ready for another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with a preview, then a recap from Week Zero of the 2021 WPIAL football season.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of the Week Zero WPIAL football schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Aug. 23

Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Steam: Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: North Hills at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Plum at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: South Fayette at Montour at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Baldwin at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 with audio on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Derry at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Blackhawk at Beaver Falls at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Union at Mohawk at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Apollo-Ridge at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Canon-McMillan at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Moon at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Greensburg Salem at Hempfield at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Allderdice at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Butler at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Football – Hampton at Valley at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Central Valley at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Ligonier Valley at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Southmoreland at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – South Side at Freedom at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football – United at River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Cambria Heights at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – West Shamokin at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at Clarion at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Aug. 28

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Zero

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Frazier at Bishop Canevin at 12 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 with another Video Stream on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: New Brighton at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Harrisburg vs. Pine-Richland at 4:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Westinghouse at Seton LaSalle at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Shenango at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Wayne Valley (NJ) at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com