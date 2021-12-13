This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Dec. 13, 2021

The torch has been passed. We say farewell to the fall sports season and focus on all things winter sports this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We continue our dive into the 2021-2022 high school basketball season with video and audio coverage of nearly 40 boys and girls hoop games.

We also have PIHL coverage, a WPIAL swimming meet and the debut of WPIAL team wrestling.

Plus, we have another set of Rebel Yell podcasts as we conclude our three-week ‘salute to the champions’ along with small school and big school state title game recaps, as well as our first week in review for WPIAL basketball.

Monday, Dec. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to the champions (Central Valley) and the small school recap of the PIAA football state championship games in classes 3A, 2A and A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Washington at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Propel Braddock Hills at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Knoch at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Dec. 14

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: South Allegheny at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Laurel at Union at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Uniontown at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Knoch at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5 and the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Trinity at Washington at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey — Video Stream: Plum vs. North Catholic at 9:05 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to the champions (Mt. Lebanon) and the big school recaps of the PIAA football state championship games in classes 6A, 5A and 4A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling — Video Stream: Trinity at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling — Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling — West Greene at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball — Penns Manor at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Thursday, Dec. 16

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Keystone Oaks at Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Freedom at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: South Side at Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — North Hills at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Plum at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Girls Basketball — Cambria Heights at West Shamokin at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming – Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Dec. 17

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at South Park at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Charleroi at Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Gateway at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Seneca Valley at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Penn-Trafford at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Plum at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Yough at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Deer Lakes at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball — Purchase Line at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Saturday, Dec. 18

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream — Highlights and results from the past week in WPIAL boys, girls basketball

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Uniontown at Connellsville at 12 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1