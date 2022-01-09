This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Jan. 10, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 6:16 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto

The winter high school sports action picks up a week into 2022 with section play on the courts, mats and ice, and in the pool on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have video and audio coverage of more than 50 high school boys and girls basketball games from the WPIAL, along with action from districts 6 and 9.

We also have a pair of PIHL games, five WPIAL team wrestling matches and a swim meet.

Plus, expect three Rebel Yell podcasts as we focus on WPIAL boys and girls basketball with interviews and updates.

Monday, Jan. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Girls basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Brownsville at South Park at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Ellwood City at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Mapletown at West Greene at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Rochester at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Kiski Area at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Knoch at Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

District 6 Girls Basketball – United at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

PIHL – Baldwin at North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Washington at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Tuesday, Jan. 11

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Fort Cherry at Carlynton at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Latrobe at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Knoch at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Geibel Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mapletown at West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Hills at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Ambridge at Hopewell at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – McGuffey at Charleroi at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – West Shamokin at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Latrobe at McKeesport at 5:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys/Girls Swimming – Hampton at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Video Stream: West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Connellsville at Baldwin at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Canon-McMillan at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling – Frazier at Beth-Center at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

District 6 Girls Basketball – River Valley at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 Boys Basketball – Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Thursday, Jan. 13

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Moon at Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Serra Catholic at California at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Indiana at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Waynesburg Central at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Penns Manor at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

PIHL Hockey – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Jan. 14

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: New Castle at South Fayette at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mars at Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Aliquippa at Seton LaSalle at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Franklin Regional at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Neshannock at Laurel at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: South Park at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Indiana at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Trinity at West Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Ellwood City at Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Waynesburg Central at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Franklin Regional at 6 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – West Shamokin at Purchase Line at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, Jan. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys and girls basketball week in review on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Washington at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 4:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Southmoreland at 1:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com