This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Jan. 17, 2022

By:

Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 6:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands guard Rodney Gallagher

As a winter storms sweeps through the area to start the week, winter sports action will sweep through the district on your destination for high school sports coverage, the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have video and audio coverage of 60 high school boys and girls basketball games from the WPIAL, along with action from District 6 and District 9.

We also have PIHL hockey along with three WPIAL team wrestling matches.

Plus, three more Rebel Yell podcasts with a WPIAL boys and girls basketball focus with interviews and updates.

Monday, Jan. 17

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Girls basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Neshannock at Shenango at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Cornell at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Connellsville at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Hampton at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Freeport at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball – McGuffey at Washington at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Homer-Center at Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Tuesday, Jan. 18

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Central Catholic at Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Woodland Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Latrobe at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Deer Lakes North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Propel Montour at Bishop Canevin at 6:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Western Beaver at Union at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Pine-Richland at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Canon-McMillan at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Armstrong at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Freeport at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Freedom at New Brighton at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – McGuffey at Washington at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Rochester at Union at 6 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Armstrong at Indiana at 6 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

District 6 Girls Basketball – United at Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

PIHL – Video Stream: Hampton at North Catholic at 8:45 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: South Fayette at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Video Stream: Waynesburg Central at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling – Albert Gallatin at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – McGuffey at Beth-Center at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Cambria Heights at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Thursday, Jan. 20

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Blackhawk at Montour at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Ellwood City at Mohawk at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Brentwood at South Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Springdale at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Trinity at Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Girls Basketball – River Valley at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Friday, Jan. 21

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: North Hills at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Blackhawk at Montour at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Gateway at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Burrell at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Shenango at Laurel at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Brentwood at Charleroi at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Norwin at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Plum at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Quaker Valley at Lincoln Park at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Deer Lakes at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Gateway at McKeesport at 5:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Hampton at Plum at 6 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Homer-Center at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Saturday, Jan. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys and girls basketball week in review on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Moon at Hampton at 4:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Albert Gallatin at Connellsville at 12 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com