This week on Trib HSSN: Week of June 7, 2021

Sunday, June 6, 2021 | 9:59 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Sam Miller (right) and his Peters Township teammates begin the PIAA playoffs Monday.

The district gold rush has come to an end. Now, with two weeks left in the season, the focus turns to the chase for state gold on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have coverage of the first round and quarterfinals of the PIAA baseball and softball playoffs as well as the PIAA boys volleyball semifinals.

Plus, we begin our salute to the WPIAL baseball and softball champions with three new editions of the Rebel Yell podcast all here on Trib HSSN.

Sunday, June 6

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview with James Dotson of the 2021 WPIAL Baseball Championship Recap on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Monday, June 7

PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 6A First Round — Warwick vs. North Allegheny at 10 a.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round — Peters Township vs. Central Mountain at 12 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 3A First Round — McGuffey vs. Hickory at 3:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round — Carmichaels vs. Johnsonburg at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class 6A First Round — Canon-McMillan vs. Mifflin County at 11 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class A First Round — Shade vs. West Greene at 1 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, June 8

PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class AAA Semifinals — Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny at TBA p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, June 9

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to the Diamond Champions on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, June 10

(IF NA wins on Monday) PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 6A Quarterfinals — North Allegheny vs. Philadelphia Central/Boyertown winner at TBA on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(IF Peters wins on Monday) PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A Quarterfinals — Peters Township vs. West Allegheny/Franklin Regional winner at TBA on WJPA-AM 1450

(IF McGuffey wins on Monday) PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 3A Quarterfinals — McGuffey vs. South Park/Martinsburg Central winner at TBA on WJPA-AM 1450

(IF Carmichaels wins on Monday) PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 2A Quarterfinals — Carmichaels vs. Mount Union/Shenango winner at TBA on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(IF Canon-McMillan wins on Monday) PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class 6A Quarterfinals — Canon-McMillan vs. Chambersburg/Neshaminy winner at TBA on WJPA-AM 1450

(IF West Greene wins on Monday) PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class A Quarterfinals — Clarion-Limestone/Cambridge Springs winner vs. West Greene at TBA on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, June 11th

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to the Diamond Champions on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, June 12th

(IF NA wins on Tuesday) PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class AAA Championship — North Allegheny vs Landisville Hempfield/Central Dauphin winner at 1:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com