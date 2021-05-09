This week on Trib HSSN: Week of May 10, 2021
By:
Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 10:24 PM
The spring sports regular season concludes as we set the stage for the postseason this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
We wrap up the regular season in high school baseball and softball, then unveil the brackets Thursday and Friday for the 2021 WPIAL softball and baseball playoffs.
We also have regular season broadcasts of WPIAL boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse with video and audio coverage from across the district.
Finally, we continue our diamond editions of the Rebel Yell podcast with three new shows.
Monday
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Plum at Fox Chapel at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Mars at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Uniontown at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Baseball — Fort Cherry at Burgettstown at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon at 4:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball — Video Stream: Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin at 6:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Lacrosse — Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday
Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL softball with spotlight on Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: To Be Determined at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Beth-Center at Carmichaels at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Hampton at Mars at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Laurel Highlands at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Softball — Carmichaels at Frazier at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball — Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Lacrosse — Plum at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday
WPIAL Baseball — Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — Montour at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball — Video Stream: Trinity at Bishop Canevin at 6:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Lacrosse — Norwin at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday
Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL baseball with spotlight on Carmichaels Mighty Mikes on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Girls Lacrosse — Peters Township at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday
WPIAL Baseball — Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Southmoreland at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
Saturday
Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL baseball and softball week in review on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
