This week on Trib HSSN: Week of May 17, 2021

Sunday, May 16, 2021 | 10:22 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Southmoreland celebrates with Emily Eutsey as she scores after her home run against Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday.

The curtain rises on the WPIAL spring sports playoffs with plenty of postseason action on the baseball and softball diamonds, the lacrosse fields and the volleyball courts starting this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have exclusive video and audio coverage of the WPIAL baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and boys volleyball playoffs with broadcasts being added to the below schedule as they are determined later in the week.

We also continue our diamond talk with the postgame editions of the Rebel Yell podcast with three new shows all here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, May 17

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL softball with spotlight on WPIAL committee chair Scot Moore on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show Video Stream at noon on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 2A Preliminary Round — California vs Bentworth at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse Playoffs Video Stream: Class AA First Round — Moon at Sewickley Academy at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse Playoffs: Class AAA First Round — Latrobe at North Allegheny at 7:45 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Baseball Playoffs — United vs. Saltsburg at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Tuesday, May 18

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round — South Fayette vs. Armstrong at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round — Indiana vs. Latrobe at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A First Round — Keystone Oaks vs. Southmorleand at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round — Franklin Regional vs. West Allegheny at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round — Connellsville vs. Shaler at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round — Thomas Jefferson vs. Chartiers Valley at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round — Trinity vs. North Hills at 5 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round — Hampton vs. Penn-Trafford at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 3A First Round — Derry vs. South Park at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 3A First Round — Valley vs. South Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class A First Round — Ellis School vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class A First Round — St. Joseph vs. Mapletown at 2 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class A First Round — Rochester vs. Springdale at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class A First Round — Bishop Canevin vs. Jefferson-Morgan at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, May 12

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL baseball with spotlight on WPIAL committee chair Bob Bozzuto on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round — Penn-Trafford vs. Connellsville at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round — Mars vs. Gateway at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round — Plum vs. Latrobe at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A First Round — Shaler vs. Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A First Round — Laurel Highlands vs. Beaver at 2 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round — West Allegheny vs. Hampton at 6:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 4A First Round — New Castle vs. Indiana at 3:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round — Shenango vs. Northgate at 1 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round — Shady Side Academy vs. California at 4:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round — Carmichaels vs. Apollo-Ridge at 4:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class A First Round — Jefferson-Morgan vs Leechburg at 2 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class A First Round — West Greene vs. Sewickley Academy at 2 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Quarterfinals — Baldwin vs. Bethel Park at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Quarterfinals — Canon-McMillan vs. Hempfield at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Quarterfinals — Pine-Richland vs. Mt. Lebanon at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A First Round — Belle Vernon vs. Burrell at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 6A Quarterfinals — North Allegheny vs. Norwin at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round — Apollo-Ridge vs. Chartiers-Houston at 2 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round — Carmichaels vs. Burgettstown at 5 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Quarterfinals — Riverside vs. Frazier at 6 p.m. on the Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, May 20

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A First Round — South Park vs. Brownsville at 2 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 3A First Round — McGuffey vs. South Allegheny at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 3A First Round — Hopewell vs. Waynesburg Central at 6:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, May 21

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 6A First Round — Canon-McMillan vs. Upper St. Clair at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday, May 22

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL baseball and softball playoff week in review on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Quarterfinals — Norwin vs. Seneca Valley at 12 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Quarterfinals — Mt. Lebanon vs. Butler at 12 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Quarterfinals — Hempfield vs. Central Catholic at 2:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 6A Quarterfinals — North Allegheny vs. Canon-McMillan/Upper St. Clair winner at 2:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com