This week on Trib HSSN: Week of May 24, 2021

Sunday, May 23, 2021 | 7:05 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Tanner Nulph and his teammates will face Blackhawk in the Class 4A quarterfinals Monday.

It’s the diamond version of the countdown to the final four as the spring postseason heats up this week on the Trib High School Sports Network.

We have exclusive video and audio coverage of the 2021 WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs as we feature the quarterfinals and semifinals rounds.

We also crown some pre-holiday weekend champions with the 2021 WPIAL boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and boys volleyball championship matches Wednesday and Thursday.

We also continue our diamond playoff talk with the a couple of new editions of the Rebel Yell podcast all here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, May 24

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Semifinals: Hempfield vs. Norwin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Semifinals: West Allegheny vs. Bethel Park at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Semifinals: Serra Catholic vs. Seton LaSalle at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Semifinals: Carmichaels vs. Shenango at 2 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals: Highlands vs. Blackhawk at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals: New Castle vs. West Mifflin at 5:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals: Laurel Highlands vs. North Catholic at 5 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals: Quaker Valley vs. Montour at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Class 6A Semifinals: Butler vs. North Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Class A Quarterfinals: West Greene vs. Eden Christian at 2 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Class A Quarterfinals: Riverview vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 2:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Class A Quarterfinals: Jefferson-Morgan vs. Rochester at 4:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Class A Quarterfinals: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Union at 5 p.m. on the OLSH Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals: Knoch vs. Elizabeth Forward at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 4A Quarterfinals: Burrell vs. West Mifflin at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 4A Quarterfinals: Yough vs. Beaver at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 2A Quarterfinals: Chartiers-Houston vs. Frazier at 1 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 2A Quarterfinals: Burgettstown vs. Laurel at 3 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class 2A Quarterfinals: Shenango vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 2 p.m. on the OLSH Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Softball Playoffs Class 2A Quarterfinals: Penns Valley vs. Blairsville vs. Marion Center at 4 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Softball Playoffs Class 2A Quarterfinals: Juniata Valley vs. Marion Center at 4 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse Playoffs: Class AAA Semifinals: North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, May 25

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Semifinals: Laurel Highlands/North Catholic winner vs. Quaker Valley/Montour winner at 2 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 OR on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Semifinals: South Park vs. Avonworth at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class A Semifinals: Jefferson-Morgan/Rochester winner vs. Riverview/Greensburg Central Catholic winner at 4:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network or the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A Semifinals: Peters Township vs. Franklin Regional at 4:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals: New Castle/West Mifflin winner vs. Highlands/Blackhawk winner at 4:30 p.m. on TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 3A Semifinals: McGuffey vs. Hopewell at 4:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Class A Semifinals: OLSH/Union winner vs. West Greene/Eden Christian winner at 2 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network OR the OLSH Sports Network OR TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Semifinals: Chartiers Valley vs. North Hills at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class 5A Semifinals: Fox Chapel vs. Armstrong at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals: Ellwood City vs. Southmoreland at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals: Avonworth vs. Mt. Pleasant at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class A Semifinals: South Side vs. West Greene at 3 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class A Semifinals: Union vs. Leechburg at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class AAA Semifinals: Hempfield vs. North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class AAA Semifinals: Penn-Trafford vs. Seneca Valley at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, May 26

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Semifinals: Pine-Richland vs. Bethel Park at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Semifinals: Highlands/Montour winner vs. Knoch/Elizabeth Forward winner at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Semifinals: Burrell/West Mifflin winner vs. Yough/Beaver winner at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class 6A Semifinals: Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin at 2 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class 2A Semifinals: Shenango/OLSH winner vs. Neshannock/Ligonier Valley winner at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class 2A Semifinals: Chartiers-Houston/Frazier winner vs. Burgettstown/Laurel winner at TBA on WJPA-AM 1450 OR the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse Playoffs Video Stream: Class AA Championship: North Catholic/Chartiers Valley winner vs. South Fayette/Mars winner at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse Playoffs Video Stream: Class AAA Championship: Shady Side Academy/Upper St. Clair winner vs. Sewickley Academy/Mt. Lebanon winner at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, May 27

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse Playoffs Video Stream: Class AAA Championship: North Allegheny/Mt. Lebanon winner vs. Upper St. Clair/Shady Side Academy winner at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse Playoffs Video Stream: Class AA Championship: Mars/Hampton winner vs. Indiana/Blackhawk winner at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs Video Stream: Class AAA Championship: Penn-Trafford/Seneca Valley winner vs. Hempfield/North Allegheny winner at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network OR TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs Video Stream: Class AA Championship: Ambridge/North Catholic winner vs. Hopewell/Seton LaSalle winner at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com