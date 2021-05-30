This week on Trib HSSN: Week of May 31, 2021

By:

Sunday, May 30, 2021 | 6:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shortstop Christian Zilli and his Hempfield teammates face North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Tuesday.

The final district gold rush of the 2020-21 school year takes place at Wild Things Park in Washington for baseball and Lilly Field at Cal (Pa.) for softball this week, only here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Post-holiday, we have exclusive video coverage of all twelve of the WPIAL baseball and softball championship games. We also have coverage of all the remaining baseball and softball consolation contests.

Plus we begin the search for state gold with first-round action from the PIAA boys volleyball and boys lacrosse matches featuring WPIAL champion North Allegheny.

We also continue our diamond playoff talk with the a couple new editions of the Rebel Yell podcast all here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, May 31

Happy Memorial Day!

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview with James Dotson of the 2021 WPIAL softball championships on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, June 1

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Championship — Hempfield vs. North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio coverage on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Championship — Bethel Park vs. Franklin Regional at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class A Championship — Riverview vs. Union at 1:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Consolation — Blackhawk vs. Laurel Highlands 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Consolation — Carmichaels vs. Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Class A Consolation — Jefferson-Morgan vs. Eden Christian Academy at 2 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class 4A Consolation — West Mifflin vs. Elizabeth Forward at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Class 2A Consolation — Frazier vs. Ligonier Valley at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class AAA First Round — Central Dauphin or Cumberland Valley vs. North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Lacrosse Playoffs: Class AAA First Round — McDowell vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, June 2

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Championship — New Castle vs. Montour at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Championship — South Park vs. Hopewell at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio coverage on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Championship — Shenango vs. Seton LaSalle at 1:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A Consolation — West Allegheny vs. Peters Township at 5 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 3A Consolation — Avonworth vs. McGuffey at 1 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Championship — Armstrong vs. North Hills at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Championship — Beaver vs. Highlands at 6:45 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio

coverage on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Championship — Ellwood City vs. Mt. Pleasant at 2:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class A Championship — Union vs. West Greene at 12 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, June 3

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Championship — Canon-McMillan vs. Bethel Park at 12 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Championship — Laurel vs. Shenango at 2:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, June 4th

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to the Diamond Champions on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, June 5th

(If NA wins on Tuesday) PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class AAA Quarterfinals — To be determined vs. North Allegheny at TBA on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(If NA wins on Tuesday) PIAA Boys Lacrosse Playoffs: Class AAA Quarterfinals — To be determined vs. North Allegheny at TBA on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com