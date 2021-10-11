This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Oct. 11, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 10:06 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Liam Tracey break the tackle attempt by Kiski’s Dominic Dininno on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Martorelli Stadium.

Welcome to the “Stretch Run” of the 2021 fall high school sports season as we head toward mid-October this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week 7 of the high school football season with 32 WPIAL, District 6, District 9 and independent high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

We also have coverage of WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball as the regular season begins to wrap up in both sports.

Plus, we have another set of the Rebel Yell podcasts with a small school and big school preview of Week 7, then a recap from Friday’s action on Saturday.

Monday, Oct. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football Week 7 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 12

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Laurel at Shenango at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Northgate at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Video Stream: Waynesburg Central at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the WPIAL football Week 7 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 14

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Shenango at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Frazier at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Carlynton at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 15

Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Steam: Peters Township at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Pine-Richland at North Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Armstrong at Highlands at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McKeesport at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Deer Lakes at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Laurel at Mohawk at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Ellwood City at Riverside at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Cornell at Rochester at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Upper St. Clair at Moon at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Woodland Hills at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Penn-Trafford at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Montour at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Mars at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Plum at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Hampton at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Neshannock at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-FM 95.3

High School Football – Butler at Cathedral Prep at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

High School Football – Uniontown at Carrick at 3:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football – Homer-Center at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Cambria Heights at River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – United at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at DuBois at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 16

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Seven

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Sto-Rox at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Leechburg at Riverview at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Jeannette at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – South Side at Bishop Canevin at 1 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com