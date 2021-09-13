This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Sept. 13, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 | 9:21 PM

Central Vallley's Jayvin Thompson stiff-arms Aliquippa's Cyair Clark during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at The Pit in Aliquippa.

This weekend marks the start of conference play for WPIAL football teams in Class 6A and A, along with some in 4A, 3A and 2A, with a lot of the action seen or heard on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week 3 of the high school football season with 36 WPIAL, District 6, District 10 and independent high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

Trib HSSN also will have coverage of WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey.

Plus, check out another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with a small school and big school preview of Week 3, then a recap from Friday’s action on Saturday.

Monday, Sept. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football Week 3 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Video Stream: Southmoreland at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 14

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Carlynton at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Rochester at Union at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the WPIAL football Week 3 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Butler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 16

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Greensburg Salem at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Bentworth at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 17

Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Steam: Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Shaler at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at South Fayette at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Avonworth at Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Beaver Falls at Laurel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Leechburg at Clairton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Canisius (N.Y.) at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Neshannock at Mohawk at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Riverside at Freedom at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Avella at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Peters Township at Penn-Trafford at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 and on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – North Hills at Moon at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Baldwin at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Gateway at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Armstrong at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Laurel Highlands at Ringgold at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Greensburg Salem at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Plum at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Montour at Hopewell at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Central Valley at Blackhawk at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Monessen at Bentworth at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – California at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football – River Valley at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Homer-Center at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Purchase Line at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – St. Mary’s at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Sept. 18

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Three

WPIAL Football – Beaver at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

High School Football – Butler at Erie McDowell at 12 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 10 Football – Video Stream: Wilmington at Greenville at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Video Stream: Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin at 1 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Video Stream: Avonworth at Bishop Canevin at 3 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com