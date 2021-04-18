This week on Trib HSSN: Week of April 19, 2021

By:

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 8:21 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Nolan Lynam and Baeddan Pollett celebrate with Marcus Simmonds after Simmonds’ goal against Pine-Richland in the third period during the Penguins Cup AAA semifinal on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.

The puck stops here on our postseason hockey coverage with three days of district and state championship action on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have the PIHL Penguins Cup championship games in Class AAA, AA, A and Class B on Monday and Tuesday, then all three Pa. Cup state hockey title games Saturday.

We also continue our spring sports broadcasts with section play video and audio coverage of WPIAL baseball, softball, boys volleyball and boys lacrosse.

We conclude our salute to the WPIAL basketball champions with three more Rebel Yell podcasts.

Monday, April 19

Rebel Yell Podcast: WPIAL basketball championship salute of Upper St. Clair on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs: Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class AAA Championship: Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs: Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class A Championship: Chartiers Valley vs. Indiana at 9 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: South Fayette at Shaler at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Peters Township at Bethel Park at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Ellwood City at Hopewell at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Montour at Blackhawk at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Fox Chapel at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball: Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 20

Rebel Yell Podcast: WPIAL basketball championship salute of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs: Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class AA Championship: Franklin Regional vs. Baldwin at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs: Video Stream: Class B Championship: Neshannock vs. Ringgold at 9 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Norwin at Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Pine-Richland at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Shaler at South Fayette at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Southmoreland at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Central Catholic at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Hampton at Fox Chapel at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Volleyball: Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball: Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin at 6:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 21

No broadcasts

Thursday, April 22

WPIAL Softball: Video Stream: West Greene at Waynesburg Central at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Knoch at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Ringgold at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball: North Hills at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, April 23

Rebel Yell Podcast: WPIAL basketball championship salute of North Allegheny on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Video Stream: Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels at 4:15 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse: Allderdice at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, April 24

PIHL Hockey Playoffs: Video Stream: Pennsylvania Cup Class AAA State Championship: Flyers Cup champion at Penguins Cup champion at 11:30 a.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs: Video Stream: Pennsylvania Cup Class AA State Championship: Flyers Cup champion at Penguins Cup champion at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs: Video Stream: Pennsylvania Cup Class A State Championship: Flyers Cup champion at Penguins Cup champion at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com