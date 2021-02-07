This week on Triblive High School Sports Network: Week of Feb. 8

Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Luke Kimmich and the Franklin Regional boys will face McKeesport on Tuesday.

THIS WEEK ON THE TRIBLIVE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS NETWORK:

We have another Super seven days of high school sports broadcasts on tap this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have plenty of video and audio coverage of WPIAL boys and girls basketball along with some boys and girls hoops from District 6 and District 9.

HSSN’s coverage of district wrestling and swimming continues this week as well, including coverage of the 2021 WPIAL team wrestling sectionals and playoffs.

We also have three more Rebel Yell podcasts with a focus on WPIAL basketball on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Feb. 8

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Norwin at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Indiana at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Quaker Valley at Beaver at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Ringgold at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Knoch at Deer Lakes at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

District 6 Girls Basketball — United at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 9 Boys Basketball — Clarion at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9, WECZ-AM 1540

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA-3 Sectional Semifinals at 6 p.m. followed by the Finals at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA-4 Sectional Semifinals at 6 p.m. followed by the Finals at 7:30 p.m. with Video Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA-1 Sectional Semifinals at 6 p.m. followed by the Finals at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL girls basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Mars at Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Seneca Valley at North Allegheny girls at 5 p.m. and Butler at North Allegheny boys at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: McKeesport at Franklin Regional at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Montour at Lincoln Park at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Aliquippa at Seton LaSalle at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Knoch at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Indiana at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — South Park at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Union at Rochester at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

District 9 Girls Basketball — Brockway at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9, WECZ-AM 1540

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming — Video Stream: Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Feb. 10

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Carmichaels at Mapletown at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs —Video Stream: Class AAA Quarterfinals at 6 p.m. and Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA Quarterfinals at 6 p.m. and Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA or AA Quarterfinals at 6 p.m. and Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA or AA Quarterfinals at 6 p.m. and Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Thursday, Feb. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL boys basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Neshannock at Shenango at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Cornell at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Penn-Trafford at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Freeport at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming — Video Stream: Mars at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 12

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Canon-McMillan at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Propel Montour at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Central Catholic at Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Laurel Highlands at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Armstrong at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball — South Fayette at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Freeport at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Lincoln Park at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball — McGuffey at Washington at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Girls Basketball — West Shamokin at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, Feb. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL boys and girls basketball weekly update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs — Video Stream: Class AAA Championship Finals at TBD on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and possibly on North Allegheny Sports Network, Greene Sports Network, WJPA-AM 1450, WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs — Video Stream: Class AA Championship Finals at TBD on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and possibly on North Allegheny Sports Network, Greene Sports Network, WJPA-AM 1450, WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Norwin at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Baldwin at North Allegheny at 3:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin at 12 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler at North Hills at 1:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Knoch at Hampton at 12:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Oakland Catholic at Trinity at 12 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450