This week’s broadcasts on Trib HSSN

By:

Sunday, November 22, 2020 | 9:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Landon Alexander and his Central Valley teammates play Wyomissing for the PIAA Class 3A title Friday.

A wild and unique fall sports season comes to an end with the high school football state championships this week only on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Help celebrate your holiday weekend with a four-course meal of WPIAL champions in Hershey playing for state gold. We will have coverage of the Class A, Class 3A and Class 5A title games Friday as well as the Class 4A championship Saturday here on The Network.

Plus, we have three new Rebel Yell podcasts this week only here on Trib HSSN.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast — A summary of the PIAA football semifinals and the matchups for the PIAA championships on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Monday, Nov. 23

No broadcasts

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast — Week 12 small school 3A, 2A and A PIAA championship game previews on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 25

No broadcasts

Thursday, Nov. 26

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at the TribLive High School Sports Network!

Rebel Yell Podcast — Week 12 big school 6A, 5A and 4A PIAA championship game previews on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Nov. 27

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class A Championship: Jeannette vs. Steelton-Highspire at 11 a.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 3A Championship: Central Valley vs. Wyomissing at 3:30 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WKPL-FM 92.1

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 5A Championship: Pine-Richland vs. Erie Cathedral Prep at 8 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1

Saturday, Nov. 28

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 4A Championship: Thomas Jefferson vs. Jersey Shore at 3:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Sunday, Nov. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast — Scores and standout performances from the weekend’s PIAA football championship games on TribHSSN.TribLive.com