This week’s broadcasts on Trib HSSN

By:

Sunday, November 8, 2020 | 5:37 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s James Sanders fights through a tackle attempt by Clairton’s Brooklyn Cannon for a first-quarter touchdown Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette.

With the district soccer, volleyball and field hockey championships in the rear-view mirror, we turn our attention to WPIAL football championships this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Week 10 of the high school football season features video streams of the WPIAL Class 3A, 2A and A championships only on the network. We also have audio broadcasts of the Class 5A and 4A title games and the District 6 Class A football championship contest.

We also open the PIAA playoffs with quarterfinals in girls soccer and girls volleyball, featuring North Allegheny.

Plus, we have four new Rebel Yell podcasts this week only here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Nov. 9

Rebel Yell Podcast – Salute to WPIAL football champions with Central Catholic coach Terry Totten on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Class 3A, 2A and A championship previews on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No broadcasts

Thursday, Nov. 12

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Class 5A and 4A championships and Class 6A PIAA quarterfinals previews on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Nov. 13

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream Game of the Week – Class 3A Championship: Elizabeth Forward vs. Central Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio coverage on TribHSSN.Triblive.com and on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA 100.1 and WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460 and WKPL-FM 92.1

District 6 Football – Class A Championship: Homer-Center vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola at 7 p.m. on WPHB-AM 1260

Saturday, Nov. 14

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream GOW – Class A Championship: Jeannette vs. Clairton at 11 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio coverage on TribHSSN.Triblive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream GOW – Class 2A Championship: Sto-Rox vs. Beaver Falls at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio coverage on TribHSSN.Triblive.com and on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460 and WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 4A Championship: Thomas Jefferson vs. Aliquippa at 1 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460 and WKPL-FM 92.1 and WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 5A Championship: Peters Township vs. Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1 and WJPA-FM 95.3 and WHJB-FM 107.1

PIAA Girls Soccer Playoffs Class AAAA Quarterfinals – Erie McDowell at North Allegheny at TBD on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class AAAA Quarterfinals – Erie McDowell at North Allegheny at TBD on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Nov. 15