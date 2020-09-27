This week’s Trib HSSN broadcasts

Sunday, September 27, 2020 | 8:23 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Logan Yater tries to take down Peters Township’s Vincent Sirianni during their Sept. 25 game. South Fayette vs. Moon is this week’s Trib HSSN Game of the Week and will feature a live video stream Friday night.

As the temperature slowly drops and the calendar changes from September to October, the fall sports action heats up this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We hit the midway point of the regular season with Week 4 of the high school football season with 34 video and audio broadcasts from Thursday through Saturday.

On Friday, HSSN begins coverage with the Pregame Show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and concludes with the WPIAL Socreboard Show sponsored by Comfort Keepers from 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

It’s another busy week of other fall sports as well with plenty of WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball coverage.

Plus, we have new Rebel Yell podcasts three times this week on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Sept. 28

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Southmoreland at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 4 small school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Plum at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Eden Christian Academy at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 30

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 1

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 4 big school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Upper St. Clair at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills at 4:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 2

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Scoreboard Show presented by Comfort Keepers at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WJAS-AM 1320, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WHJB-FM 107.1, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WISR-AM 680, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WKPL-FM 92.1, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream GOW: Moon at South Fayette at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Central Catholic at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football – Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: North Hills at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Gateway at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1 and on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: McKeesport at Ringgold at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – West Mifflin at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Hampton at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at South Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Avonworth at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Freedom at Laurel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – New Brighton at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Linsly School (W.Va.) at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football –California at Avella at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – West Greene at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mapletown at Monessen at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Football – Cathedral Prep at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football – Penns Manor at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Blairsville at United at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Saltsburg at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Philipsburg-Osceola at Clearfield at 7 p.m. on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Karns City at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 3

Rebel Yell Podcast – Scores and standout performances from Week 4 of the WPIAL football season on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

TALK SHOW – Lutcher Ford Lincoln Indiana County Coaches Show at 8 a.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Pine-Richland at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Seton LaSalle at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Clairton at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Greensburg Salem at 1:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Riverview at Bishop Canevin at 1 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: McGuffey at Bishop Canevin at 3 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com