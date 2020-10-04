This week’s Trib HSSN broadcasts

By:

Sunday, October 4, 2020 | 8:40 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Abe Ibrahim (left) celebrates with Anthony Mackey after Mackey’s second touchdown run against Blackhawk on Friday. The unbeaten Colts take on fellow unbeaten Aliquippa this week.

The first full week of October brings a chill in the air and hot high school sports action you can view or hear this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We ride into the second half of the regular season with Week 5 of high school football season with 32 video and audio broadcasts from Thursday through Saturday.

On Friday, HSSN begins its coverage with the Pregame Show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and concludes with the WPIAL Scoreboard Show sponsored by Comfort Keepers from 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

It’s another busy week of other fall sports as well, with plenty of WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey coverage.

Plus, we have new Rebel Yell podcasts three times this week only here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Oct. 5

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Ellis School at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 5 small school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Butler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Obama Academy at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Brownsville at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 7

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Brashear at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Yough at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Allderdice at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 8

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 5 big school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Penn Hills at North Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Eden Christian Academy at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 9

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Scoreboard Show presented by Comfort Keepers at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WJAS-AM 1320, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WHJB-FM 107.1, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WISR-AM 680, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WKPL-FM 92.1, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream GOW: Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Norwin at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Latrobe at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480 and on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Chartiers Valley at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Montour at Blackhawk at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Plum at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mars at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Highlands at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football –Washington at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Keystone Oaks at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Western Beaver at Brentwood at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Frazier at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Laurel at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Jeannette at Springdale at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Avella at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Jefferson-Morgan at California at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Football – Butler at McDowell at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football – Homer-Center at Saltsburg at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Purchase Line at Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Northern Cambria at Marian Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Bald Eagle at Philipsburg-Osceola at 7 p.m. on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at Brookville at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast – Scores and standout performances from Week 5 of the WPIAL football season on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

TALK SHOW – Lutcher Ford Lincoln Indiana County Coaches Show at 8 a.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: West Mifflin at McKeesport at 1 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Ellwood City at Freedom at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Leechburg at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Penn Hills at Thomas Jefferson at 11 a.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Hampton at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com