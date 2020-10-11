This week’s Trib HSSN broadcasts

The first global pandemic stretch run is upon us as we have reached the final two weeks of the regular season in high school football.

Week 6 of the high school football season features 31 video and audio broadcasts from Thursday through Saturday on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

On Friday, HSSN begins our coverage with the Pregame Show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and concludes with the WPIAL Scoreboard Show sponsored by Comfort Keepers from 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

It’s another busy week of fall sports with the final days of the regular season in WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and scholastic field hockey.

Plus, we have new Rebel Yell podcasts three times this week only here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Oct. 12

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: South Park at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 6:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 6 small school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 14

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Bishop Canevin at Carlynton at 5 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 6 big school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football –Avella at Bentworth at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at South Park at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Cornell at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 16

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Scoreboard Show presented by Comfort Keepers at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WJAS-AM 1320, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WHJB-FM 107.1, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WISR-AM 680, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WKPL-FM 92.1, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream GOW: Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Baldwin at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Moon at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – West Allegheny at South Fayette at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Latrobe at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1 and on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Fox Chapel at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Belle Vernon at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Plum at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Hampton at Indiana at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Avonworth at Hopewell at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Beaver Falls at Freedom at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – New Brighton at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Western Beaver at Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Monessen at West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Football – Erie at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football – Purchase Line at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Blairsville at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Penns Manor at Northern Cambria at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Philipsburg-Osceola at Tyrone at 7 p.m. on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Clarion at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 17

Rebel Yell Podcast – Scores and standout performances from Week 6 of the WPIAL football season on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Lutcher Ford Lincoln Indiana County Coaches Show at 8 a.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Gateway at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Aliquippa at Montour at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – California at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin at 12 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 2 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Shaler at North Allegheny at 11:30 a.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Oct. 18

Slow-Pitch Softball – North Hills at North Allegheny at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com