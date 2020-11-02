This week’s Trib HSSN broadcasts

By:

Monday, November 2, 2020 | 5:46 PM

Central Catholic’s Anderson Cynkar catches a touchdown pass over Mt. Lebanon’s Jack Smith (7) and Alex Tecza during the first quarter of their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon.

We kick off a November to remember with a golden week of championship soccer, volleyball, field hockey and football action this week only on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Week 9 of the high school football season features 10 WPIAL semifinals video streams and audio broadcast of the Class 6A championship game along with a pair of District 6 gridiron postseason games.

On Friday, HSSN begins our coverage with the Pregame Show from 6 to 7 p.m. and concludes with the WPIAL Scoreboard Show sponsored by Comfort Keepers from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Gold will be earned as HSSN concludes our exclusive coverage of the soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey playoffs with video streams from each of the championship matches.

Plus, we have three new Rebel Yell podcasts this week only here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Nov. 2

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – Live Video Stream: West Allegheny at Franklin Regional at 6:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – Live Video Stream: South Fayette at Mars at 6:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 2A Semifinals – Elizabeth Forward at Shady Side Academy at 6:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – Live Video Stream: Moon at Butler at 6:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – North Allegheny at Peters Township at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 3A Quarterfinals – Live Video Stream: Armstrong at Plum at 7 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 3A Quarterfinals – South Fayette at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 3A Quarterfinals – Laurel Highlands at Montour at 7 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 2A Quarterfinals – Frazier at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs Class AA Championship – Live Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs Class A Championship – Live Video Stream: Ellis School vs. Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel at 5 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 9 small school semifinals playoff previews on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 4

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – Live Video Stream: Fox Chapel at Peters Township at 6:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – Live Video Stream: Norwin at Seneca Valley at 6:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class A Semifinals – Springdale vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – Live Video Stream: Montour at Mars at 6:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – West Allegheny at Plum at 6:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – Moon at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – Live Video Stream: Oakland Catholic at Shaler at 7 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – Live Video Stream: Laurel Highlands/Montour winner vs Armstrong/Plum winner at 7 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – South Fayette/Franklin Regional winner vs Mars/Beaver winner at 7 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 2A Semifinals – Frazier/Waynesburg Central winner vs Shennago/North Catholic winner at 7 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A Semifinals – Live Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs Class AAA Championship – Live Video Stream: Peters Township vs. Pine-Richland at 6:30 p.m. on Pine-Richland Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Nov. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 8 big school semifinals and finals playoff previews on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 3A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 8 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 2A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 5 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 8 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 5 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 30

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Scoreboard Show presented by Comfort Keepers at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WHJB-FM 107.1, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream GOW – Class 2A Semifinals: Apollo-Ridge at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream – Class 3A Semifinals: Elizabeth Forward at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 6A Championship: Central Catholic vs. North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream – Class 5A Semifinals: Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on the Pine-Richland Sports Network and Westmoreland Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream – Class 5A Semifinals: Peters Township at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream – Class 4A Semifinals: Belle Vernon at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WMBA-AM 1460 and WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream – Class 4A Semifinals: Plum at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the Plum Mustangs Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream – Class 3A Semifinals: Keystone Oaks at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream – Class 2A Semifinals: Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream – Class A Semifinals: Shenango at Clairton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Live Video Stream – Class A Semifinals: Jeannette at Rochester at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

District 6 Football Playoffs – Class A Semifinals: Juniata Valley at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Penns Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola at 7 p.m. on WPHB-AM 1260

Saturday, Nov. 7

Rebel Yell Podcast – Scores and standout performances from Week 9 and the WPIAL football semifinals and championship on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Lutcher Ford Lincoln Indiana County Coaches Show at 8 a.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 3 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 3 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 3A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 12 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 2A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 12 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 4A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 5 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 3A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 1:30 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class AA Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 3 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A Championship – Live Video Stream: To be determined at 12 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football Playoffs – Class A Semifinals: Purchase Line at Bishop Guilfoyle at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5