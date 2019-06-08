Thomas Jefferson athletes turn focus to collegiate sports

By: Ray Fisher

Saturday, June 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM

Ken Eber photography Thomas Jefferson seniors planning to continue their athletic careers in college include, from left, Alex Weber, Josh Reynolds, Ridge Vlah, Dom Serapiglia, Sydney Moran, Haleigh Karcher, Jenna Clark, Alex Territ, Darius Barrett, A.J. Meshanko, Zach Wagner and Alexander Checcio. Missing from the photo is Max Shaw.

They’ve all experienced athletic success at the high school level.

A talented group of 13 seniors at Thomas Jefferson plans to continue playing in college.

“This has been one of the most successful sports seasons in TJ history,” athletic director Bill Cherpak said. “Just about every team and/or individual made the WPIAL playoffs, and several went to the PIAA playoffs. We even had a few make it to the state championships. The gymnastics team won the WPIAL championship. It has been a great year for TJ sports.”

The baker’s dozen of college prospects is made up of 10 boys and three girls, representing eight sports: football (three), wrestling (three), boys track and field (two), plus an athlete in baseball, boys soccer, girls volleyball, girls basketball and softball.

The boys are Alex Weber, Josh Reynolds, Ridge Vhla, Dom Serapiglia, Alex Territ, Darius Barrett, A.J. Meshanko, Zach Wagner, Alexander Checcio and Max Shaw.

They will be attending the following colleges and competing in the following sports: Weber (Pitt-Johnstown wrestling), Reynolds (Pitt-Johnstown baseball), Vhla (Dubuque, Iowa, wrestling), Serapiglia (Tulsa football), Territ (Washington & Jefferson football), Barrett (Clarion football), Meshanko (Cal, Pa. soccer), Wagner (Pitt-Johnstown track and field), Checcio (Marietta track and field) and Shaw (North Carolina wrestling).

Sydney Moran (Duquesne volleyball), Haleigh Karcher (West Chester softball) and Jenna Clark (Yale basketball) also will be continuing their careers in college.

