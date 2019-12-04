Thomas Jefferson, Central Valley, Avonworth still have ‘power’ in Trib 10

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 | 6:12 PM

The PIAA championship hopefuls from the WPIAL were sliced in half during state semifinals weekend.

Three district teams were victorious and are on their way to Hershey to play for state gold, while the other three WPIAL champions saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion.

Central Catholic was eliminated in 6A when St. Joe’s Prep tied the game in the final seconds of regulation, then won it in overtime. Gateway’s season ended on a last-second field goal by Archbishop Wood in 5A. Clairton lost to Farrell by three points in Class A after turning the ball over five times, four of those coming inside the Farrell 10-yard line.

However, Thomas Jefferson in 4A, Central Valley in 3A and Avonworth in 2A are now one win away from making this a golden season with district and state championships.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 15. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

WPIAL Football Trib 10

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Thomas Jefferson, 15-0, (1), vs. Dallas on Thursday on Trib HSSN

2. Central Valley, 13-1, (4), vs. Wyoming Area on Saturday on Trib HSSN

3. Avonworth, 15-0, (5), vs. Southern Columbia on Friday

4. Central Catholic, 12-2, (2), season is over

5. Gateway, 12-3, (3), season is over

6. Clairton, 11-3, (6), season is over

7. Peters Township, 12-2, (7), season is over

8. Penn-Trafford, 11-2, (8), season is over

9. Pine-Richland, 10-2, (9), season is over

10. Washington, 13-1, (10), season is over

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

