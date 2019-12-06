Thomas Jefferson dominates Dallas, celebrates 4th PIAA title

By:

Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 9:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson quarterback Shane Stump (4) celebrates his second touchdown with his teammates during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Dallas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Logan Danielson (54) and Preston Zandier (2) hoists the PIAA Class 4A state championship trophy after defeating against Dallas, 46-7, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson quarterback Shane Stump scores during the second quarter of the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Dallas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Daniel Deabner scores during the first quarter of the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Dallas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzi scores during the second quarter of the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Dallas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Daniel Deabner catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Dallas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzi stiff-arms Dallas’ Lenny Kelley into the end zone to score during the second quarter of the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Dallas Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium. Previous Next

HERSHEY – Thomas Jefferson’s Bill Cherpak had coached 24 seasons, won seven WPIAL titles and celebrated three state championships before this year.

Needless to say, he has great Jaguars memories.

But as TJ marched toward Hershey, he’s insisted for weeks that this was the most enjoyable season he’s ever had. The Jaguars were all smiles Thursday night as they capped an undefeated season with a 46-7 victory over District 2 champion Dallas in the PIAA Class 4A championship at Hersheypark Stadium.

Dallas (15-1) wanted to play power-running football, but Thomas Jefferson (16-0) controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

TJ quarterback Shane Stump scored four rushing touchdowns and running back Dylan Mallozzi ran for 215 yards as the Jaguars built a 46-0 lead behind a dominant offensive line. The mercy rule was enacted late in the third quarter and the clock ran continuously for the final 15 minutes.

The PIAA title was Thomas Jefferson’s fourth overall but its first in more than a decade. The Jaguars add this trophy to state championships won in 2004, 2007 and 2008.

They tie Central Catholic and Clairton as WPIAL teams with four state titles.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Thomas Jefferson