Thomas Jefferson headed to Hershey after lopsided win over Lampeters-Strasburg

Friday, November 29, 2019 | 3:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Daniel Deabner catches his second touchdown pass of the game next to Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jacob Kopelman during their PIAA Class 4A state semifinal Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Hollidaysburg High School.

HOLLIDAYSBURG – After 11 years away, Thomas Jefferson is headed back to Hershey.

Thomas Jefferson scored on its first three possessions and added three more touchdowns to start the second half to defeat Lampeter-Strasburg, 44-2, Friday afternoon in a PIAA Class 4A semifinal at Hollidaysburg.

TJ quarterback Shane Stump threw three touchdowns, Dylan Mallozzi and Dan Deabner each scored twice, and the Jaguars defense posted another shutout with four interceptions. Lampeter-Strasburg’s only points came on a second-quarter safety.

Thomas Jefferson (15-0) next faces Jersey Shore (11-3) or Dallas (14-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the PIAA final at Hersheypark Stadium. TJ won three state championships in five years between 2004 and 2008 but hadn’t reached the finals in more than a decade.

The Jaguars built a 22-0 first-quarter lead on a 9-yard rushing touchdown by Mallozzi and two touchdown catches by Deabner. The first from Stump was a 54-yarder on a one-play, 7-second touchdown drive, and Deabner’s second covered 35 yards.

