Thomas Jefferson lineman Mac Duda commits to Ivy League champion

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 | 12:50 AM

Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Mac Duda (72) and Darius Barrett (50) line up against Belle Vernon on Sept. 7, 2018, at Belle Vernon. Tribune-Review Mac Duda Previous Next

Thomas Jefferson lineman Mac Duda, who counted all eight Ivy League schools among his offers, committed Tuesday to Princeton.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound rising senior earned all-conference honors last season at offense tackle in the WPIAL Class 4A Big Eight Conference.

He listed nearly 30 college offers in all, including many Mid-American, Patriot and Ivy League schools.

Princeton went 10-0 overall, 7-0 in the conference and won the Ivy League championship last season. The Tigers have three players with WPIAL roots on this fall’s roster: Graham Adomitis of Central Catholic, Andre Guest of Penn-Trafford and Matt Hampson of Pine-Richland.