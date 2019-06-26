Thomas Jefferson lineman Mac Duda commits to Ivy League champion
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 | 12:50 AM
Thomas Jefferson lineman Mac Duda, who counted all eight Ivy League schools among his offers, committed Tuesday to Princeton.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound rising senior earned all-conference honors last season at offense tackle in the WPIAL Class 4A Big Eight Conference.
He listed nearly 30 college offers in all, including many Mid-American, Patriot and Ivy League schools.
Princeton went 10-0 overall, 7-0 in the conference and won the Ivy League championship last season. The Tigers have three players with WPIAL roots on this fall’s roster: Graham Adomitis of Central Catholic, Andre Guest of Penn-Trafford and Matt Hampson of Pine-Richland.
COMMITTED! 🐅#GoTigers #MakeHi2t0ry pic.twitter.com/mknMF5HG0O
— Mac Duda (@mduda72) June 25, 2019
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.
