Thomas Jefferson offensive linemen overpowering opponents

By: Ray Fisher

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:27 PM

Once again, Thomas Jefferson’s devastating high-octane offense was in high gear.

The Jaguars waltzed past the visiting Trinity Hillers, 48-0, behind a trio of offensive catalysts in junior QB Shane Stump, junior WR Dan Deabner and senior RB Max Shaw.

The players “behind the scenes” for the Jaguars?

That would be the offensive linemen and tight end(s), who provide the blocking and open running room for TJ’s skill-position athletes.

The offensive line consists of senior center Dom Serapiglia (6-1, 295), junior guards Mike Huber (6-0, 290) and Logan Danielson (6-1, 255), senior tackle Mike Janosko (6-4, 295), and junior tackle Mac Duda (6-4, 275).

At tight end are James Martinis, a 6-2, 205-pound junior; and Sean Barrett, a 6-2, 210-pound senior.

Senior lineman Darrius Barrett (5-10, 295) has been out of the lineup because of an injury.

TJ’s bruising offensive line averages 282 pounds per player.

Three linemen — Serpaglia, Danielson and Duda — served as co-captains, along with Shaw, for the Trinity game.

Deabner a touchdown machine

There isn’t much Deabner doesn’t do during a TJ football game.

Deabner, a fleet 6-foot, 180-pound junior WR/DB, turned in a great individual performance in the rain-shortened conference win against Trinity.

Deabner caught seven passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 20 receptions for 514 yards and eight scores through four games.

He was averaging 25.7 yards per catch, and has reached the end zone on almost 50 percent of the passes he’s caught.

“Quite honestly, I did expect great things from (Deabner) this year,” coach Bill Cherpak said. “He has all the tools to be a great player. Our team needs him to be a leader and impact player to have a successful season.”

Deabner also scored on a punt return. On defense, he and sophomore RB/DB DeRon VanBibber are developing into lockdown cornerbacks in the Jaguars’ secondary, along with Stump at the safety position.

The sure-handed Deabner even is the team’s holder on PAT kicks.

And while he enjoyed his performance against the Hillers, he said his best individual effort this season was in the Jaguars’ 36-14 win at Belle Vernon.

Deabner reeled in five receptions for 196 yards (39.1 yards per catch) and scored twice against the Leopards.

Defense posts second shutout

The Jaguars’ defensive unit appears to be rounding into playoff form.

Through four games, TJ had allowed an average of just 7 ppg and shut out two opponents — Ringgold and Trinity.

The TJ defense is anchored up front by Serapiglia, Danielson, Sean Barrett and senior Alex Territ. The linebacking corps consists of Martinis, Shaw, sophomore Trevor Barrett and junior Nathanerderber. Stump, Deabner and VanBibber make up the secondary.

It’s an athletic and determined group, which undoubtedly will create more havoc as the season goes on.

TJ senior wears uniform well

Shaw is No. 1.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior running back and linebacker has been wearing uniform No. 1 for two seasons.

“I picked No. 1 is for a variety of reasons,” Shaw said. “My freshman year, I was No. 6, and my sophomore I was No. 2. When I realized I really needed to step up for the team my junior year, I wanted to pick a number and stick with it. No. 1 was hanging (in a display case) down at Heinz Field for awhile, so when we finally got it back, my goal was to wear it and make it a standout number for the program.

“Also, finishing first is always the goal for me, so it felt right.”

Jaguars’ offensive attack potent

Shaw and the Jaguars ended the season’s first month with a 4-0 record. The TJ gridders kicked it off with a 62-0 rout against Ringgold, and also blanked Trinity in Week 4. In between, TJ ran past Belle Vernon and Indiana (49-14)

The Jaguars averaged 48.8 ppg offensively.

“Yes, I definitely think we’re getting better week by week,” Shaw said. “Getting into the second half of the season, our improvement is key for us to be playing deep in the playoffs. Even after good team wins, we still break down our film to the smallest of details to see what we have to improve on. So far we’ve made great progress from Week 1.”

Shaw rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns against Trinity, boosting his 2018 totals to 547 yards and 10 scores on 47 carries, an average of 11.7 yards per carry.

The 6-1, 200-pound Stump was near-perfect in the passing department, hitting on 10 of 12 aerials for 163 yards and four touchdowns.

On the season, he’s completed 28 of 43 passes for 661 yards and 11 touchdowns, with no interceptions.

The Jaguars’ receiving corps has been spurred by the likes of Deabner, Martinis (3-75), Werderber, sophomores Ian Hansen (3-31), Preston Zandier and Jack Konick and junior Bowen Dane.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

