Thomas Jefferson’s Shane Stump commits to Duquesne

By:

Monday, January 27, 2020 | 6:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson quarterback Shane Stump dives over the pylon to score as time expires in the first half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Belle Vernon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field.

Thomas Jefferson’s Shane Stump, who led the Jaguars to undefeated WPIAL and PIAA football titles, committed Monday to Duquesne.

Stump announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior was a two-way standout at quarterback and defensive back. Stump passed for 2,664 yards and 36 touchdowns, and rushed for 546 yards and 13 more scores.

He also listed Division I FCS offers from Dayton, Howard and Valparaiso.