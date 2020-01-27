Thomas Jefferson’s Shane Stump commits to Duquesne

Monday, January 27, 2020 | 6:49 PM

Thomas Jefferson’s Shane Stump, who led the Jaguars to undefeated WPIAL and PIAA football titles, committed Monday to Duquesne.

Stump announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior was a two-way standout at quarterback and defensive back. Stump passed for 2,664 yards and 36 touchdowns, and rushed for 546 yards and 13 more scores.

He also listed Division I FCS offers from Dayton, Howard and Valparaiso.

