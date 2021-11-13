Thomas Jefferson returns to WPIAL semifinals with dominant win over Hampton

By:

Friday, November 12, 2021 | 10:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson quarterback Joe Lekse scores past Hampton’s Matt DeMatteo during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Fridley Field in Hampton. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Elias Lippincott stiff-arms Hampton’s Michael Santorello on a long run during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Fridley Field in Hampton. Previous Next

Hampton’s offense was the one posting gaudy rushing numbers all season, but Thomas Jefferson still knows a little about running the football, too.

The Jaguars proved it again Friday night.

Thomas Jefferson rushed for more than 300 yards, quarterback Joe Lekse scored five times and the Jaguars defeated host Hampton, 42-14, in a run-heavy WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal.

Lekse threw only one pass all night — an incompletion — but he and teammate Elias Lippincott each gained more than 100 yards on the ground as TJ dominated at the line of scrimmage. The team’s offensive line averages 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds.

“We showed how dominant we can be when we’re playing at our best,” Lekse said. “We were getting north and south, playing smash-mouth football, doing what we’re good at. We controlled the clock, controlled time of possession and kept the ball in our hands.”

The Jaguars’ size and strength advantage upfront also let them stop the run quite effectively. Hampton was held to only 4 yards on 24 carries after averaging around 360 throughout the season.

The Talbots were tackled for a loss 10 times.

“We weren’t just playing against a great WPIAL team, they’re one of the best teams in the state year after year,” Hampton coach Jacque DeMatteo said. “We were up against a juggernaut, and our kids needed to play almost a perfect game. We just came up short.”

The result was an upset according to the WPIAL bracket, with Hampton seeded fourth and Thomas Jefferson fifth. However, Hampton (11-1) was seeking its first playoff win since 2015, and No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (8-2) remains a two-time reigning WPIAL and PIAA champion.

“Everyone doubts us because we lost two games this year,” Lekse said. “We just wanted to show everyone that’s not the kind of team we are. We have a chance to win the WPIAL.”

Lekse finished with 114 yards on 22 carries, and Lippincott had 17 carries for 101 yards. Thomas Jefferson ran the ball on its first 32 offensive snaps before attempting a third-and-long pass midway through the third quarter.

“I don’t remember the last time we won a game without completing a single pass, but obviously our goal was to be physical,” TJ coach Bill Cherpak said. “We had a huge size advantage, and I thought we did pretty well in that aspect.”

The win sets up a rematch in the semifinals between Thomas Jefferson and conference rival Belle Vernon (9-0), the No. 1 seed in WPIAL 4A. The semifinal site and time was still to be determined.

Belle Vernon defeated Thomas Jefferson, 28-21, in Week 4.

“We obviously did not play very well last time,” Cherpak said. “I think we felt like we would play them again. Right now, they’re No. 1. If you want to win, you’ve got to beat the No. 1 team. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Yet, Thomas Jefferson first had to tackle Hampton, and the Jaguars forced the Talbots into a dismal start. Hampton finished its first four possessions with minus-4 yards from scrimmage and two turnovers.

Thomas Jefferson capitalized on those mistakes, scored on its first four possessions and led 28-0 early in the second quarter. Three of those four touchdown drives started in Hampton territory and the fourth began at the 50.

The four TD drives covered 38, 50, 23 and 43 yards. Lekse scored the first three touchdowns on runs of 1, 5 and 16 yards and Lippincott added the fourth on a 2-yard run.

Yet, trailing 28-0, Hampton found a spark just before halftime with help from its special teams. The Talbots recovered a muffed TJ punt and a fumbled kickoff. They converted both into points.

Hampton cut TJ’s halftime lead to 28-14 with a 4-yard touchdown run by Christian Liberto and a 24-yard TD pass from Matt DeMatteo to Benny Haselrig.

After a scoreless third quarter, Lekse added two short fourth-quarter touchdowns on runs of 1 and 4 yards.

“We made two mental errors on special teams that you just can’t make,” Cherpak said. “We had a big enough lead that we could overcome it. If you get into close games, those will cost you. But overall, I’m pretty happy.”

Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hampton, Thomas Jefferson