Thomas Jefferson routs Belle Vernon for 9th WPIAL football championship
By: Bill Beckner Jr.
Saturday, November 16, 2019 | 8:43 PM
Thomas Jefferson was dominant from the coin flip Saturday night on the way to winning its ninth WPIAL football title.
Dylan Mallozzi scored four touchdowns, three before halftime, and Shane Stump ran for two more scores as the Jaguars rolled past Belle Vernon, 41-7, in the Class 4A title game at Heinz Field.
Mallozzi finished with 178 yards on 27 carries in the mercy-rule victory.
Jaguars coach Bill Cherpak now has eight titles, tying longtime West Allegheny and current Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko for the most in WPIAL history.
Thomas Jefferson (13-0) piled up 339 yards to the Leopards’ 60, including 13 rushing.
Nolan Labuda broke up the shutout for Belle Vernon (10-2) with a touchdown pass from Jared Hartman late in the third quarter.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
