Thomas Jefferson routs Belle Vernon for 9th WPIAL football championship

Saturday, November 16, 2019 | 8:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson quarterback Shane Stump dives over the pylon to score as time expires in the first half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Belle Vernon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzi celebrates his first touchdown next to Belle Vernon’s Dane Anden during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dan Deabner catches a long pass undefended during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Belle Vernon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzi stretches into the end zone to score past Belle Vernon’s Nolan Labuda during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson quarterback Shane Stump picks up a first down against Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock (1) and Hunter Ruokonen during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzi celebrates his second touchdown with his linemen during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Belle Vernon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Dylan Mallozzi carries past Belle Vernon’s Nolan Labuda (5) and Hunter Ruokonen during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Previous Next

Thomas Jefferson was dominant from the coin flip Saturday night on the way to winning its ninth WPIAL football title.

Dylan Mallozzi scored four touchdowns, three before halftime, and Shane Stump ran for two more scores as the Jaguars rolled past Belle Vernon, 41-7, in the Class 4A title game at Heinz Field.

Mallozzi finished with 178 yards on 27 carries in the mercy-rule victory.

Jaguars coach Bill Cherpak now has eight titles, tying longtime West Allegheny and current Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko for the most in WPIAL history.

Thomas Jefferson (13-0) piled up 339 yards to the Leopards’ 60, including 13 rushing.

Nolan Labuda broke up the shutout for Belle Vernon (10-2) with a touchdown pass from Jared Hartman late in the third quarter.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Thomas Jefferson